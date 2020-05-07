CLOSE
Sephora Launches Project Care to Send Thank-You Kits To Medical Workers

The beauty and skincare company also plans to ship beauty boxes to women's shelters throughout the country.

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Right on time for Nurses Week, Sephora announced that they will be creating and sending self-care packages for health care workers through their Project Care initiative.

“In an effort to provide a measure of care and comfort to those affected by COVID-19, Sephora will launch its ‘Project Care’ program, through which beauty products will be delivered to 65,000-plus frontline health care workers and those dealing with domestic violence in our communities across the U.S.,” a rep told Allure.

So what’s in the kits?

According to Allure, “each of those 500 individuals will receive a delivery of 100 kits filled with Sephora Collection skin-care products (specifically, cleansing wipes, an eye mask, a face mask, a lip balm and Super Matte Moisturizer) to distribute to their colleagues — 50,000 health care professionals in all.”

In addition, they will also deliver beauty boxes to 150 women’s shelters that have been helping victims of domestic violence, because everyone deserves a little love, beauty and humanity during these trying and dark times.

Sephora’s not done though: They also announced that for National Nurses Week, they will give away 5 $100 gift cards.

“It’s National Nurses Week, and to show our gratitude for all of the nurses who are working tirelessly, we’re giving away five $100 Sephora gift cards to RNs. Nominate a nurse who deserves a little extra love by tagging them below, and we’ll announce the winners on this thread Thursday, 5/7, and send them a DM to claim their gift card. Thanks for helping us spread the love and appreciation!”

 

This is one way to give back and express one’s gratitude.

Sephora Launches Project Care to Send Thank-You Kits To Medical Workers  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

