Spotify’s RapCavair Playlist Turns 5, Cardi B & Drake Listed As Most Streamed

Spotify has become the top-ranked music streaming service on the back of its expertly crafted playlists and exclusive programming. RapCaviar, which has become one of the most influential playlists for Hip-Hop acts, turns five years old today and the streamer also shares some data highlights as well.

RapCaviar got its start under the guidance of Tuma Basa who has since left the company, but the playlist remains a vital cog in the high-stakes world of Hip-Hop listenership. Placement on the playlist has become a notable achievement of young and seasoned acts alike and the innovative hub also splices in videos, interviews, and featurettes in the midst of the mix.

“We are so proud to celebrate five incredible years of RapCaviar,” Carl Chery, Spotify’s Creative Director of Urban Music, shared in a statement. “It’s been amazing to be able to support so many artists that have helped make hip-hop one of the most exciting genres in music and we look forward to seeing RapCaviar continue to push the culture forward and be THE destination for hip-hop discovery for many more years to come.”

Spotify kindly shared some insider info regarding the acts that have been most-streamed from the playlist, which is listed below.

Top female artists on RapCaviar over the past five years:

1. Cardi B

2. Nicki Minaj

3. Rihanna

4. Young M.A

5. SZA

6. Megan Thee Stallion

7. Remy Ma

8. City Girls

9. DeJ Loaf

10. Dreez

Top male artists on RapCaviar over the past five years:

1. Drake

2. Future

3. Travis Scott

4. Lil Uzi Vert

5. Migos

6. Metro Boomin

7. 21 Savage

8. Lil Baby

9. Young Thug

10. Kodak Black

Top song on the playlist each year over the past five years:

2015: Drake, The Game – 100

2016: DRAM, Lil Yachty – Broccoli (feat. Lil Yachty)

2017: Lil Uzi Vert – XO Tour Llif3

2018: Travis Scott – SICKO MODE

2019: J. Cole – MIDDLE CHILD

2020: Roddy Ricch – The Box (through May 4)

