Because She “Say So”: Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, & Megan Thee Stallion Make History

First the internet lost their minds after Beyoncé jumped on Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage” remix at the end of April. Then, that same week, Nicki Minaj linked up with Doja Cat for the official remix of “Say So”. Both of the original songs were already doing well by themselves, but after Nicki & Beyoncé joined them, both fanbases made it a mission to make one of these records #1 this week.

Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj took the top spot with “Say So” remix on the Top 100, and Meg and Bey grabbing the number two spot. This is the first time in history that a collab between two female rappers reached the top of the charts, and the first time both top slots are taken up by female-fronted rap songs.

This is also Nicki’s 109th charted title and shattered her own record for “the longest wait for a first Ho 100 No. 1 by total career entries,” according to Billboard. With Beyoncé securing a Top 10 spot, she joines Mariah Carey as the only other woman to have hits in four different decades!

[caption id="attachment_860417" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: NBC / Getty[/caption] It looks like Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj are using their talents to put beef rumors to rest, by teaming up for a remix to Doja’s infectious hit, “Say So.” On Wednesday (Apr 29), Doja Cat took to Instagram to share the good news with fans, posting a snippet of the track to her Instagram with a heartfelt caption thanking Nicki Minaj for the love. “YOU ASKED FOR IT Say So Remix ft. @NICKIMINAJ COMES OUT FRIDAY AT 12AM EST! THANK YOU NICKI ! I LOVE YOU,” Doja Cat wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/B_lPcflD7hg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Although Nicki Minaj hasn’t posted to her social media accounts since February 29, the message with the collaboration is loud and clear after Nicki’s Barbz attempted to drag Doja Cat earlier this month. As previously reported, things between Nicki’s fan and Doja Cat escalated after Doja came to the defense of a fan and referred to the toxic elements of Minaj’s Twitter fanbase as “scum”, resulting in the Barbz attempting to start a “Doja’s Over” party on Twitter. https://twitter.com/MarinaDelRey612/status/1255630789921865730?s=20 Despite the hiccup, it appears to two rappers are moving forward in a positive direction and their fan bases couldn’t be any happier. Fans were so excited that leaks of unconfirmed versions of Nicki’s verse are rumored to have been released. https://twitter.com/cardibey4/status/1255870886336495616?s=20 https://twitter.com/AriaDanyelle/status/1255594987473043456?s=20 Between squashing beef and leaks, we know this remix is destined to be a hit. Check out Twitter’s reaction to the news of the collaboration below.

