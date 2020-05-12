Can Plus Size Women Get More Representation On TV?

When the body positivity movement began gaining strong momentum on social media and mainstream media followed suit, I was hopeful I’d see a woman, on TV, who represented me. From Kate on This Is Us to Kelli from Insecure, the presence of plus size women on TV is growing, yet something still feels like it is lacking. I find myself yearning for a plus size character who resembles me physically, financially and romantically.

With style trailblazers like Toccara Jones, Liris Crosse, Denise Bidot and more, TV’s plus size fashion hasn’t caught up modern plus size fashion. Nor have the storylines. I remember the pride I felt watching Toccara slay on each episode of America’s Top Model and the tears I shed when she was voted off. As someone working towards a size 10, I’ve yet to see a plus size woman in jeans on TV. What woman doesn’t love a good pair of jeans? FashionNova looks good on us too!

Plus size fashion has improved since the days of dressing us in anything but form-fitting ensembles. But when I see certain plus size celebrities and their wardrobe limited to baggy dresses, I’m triggered by the limited options in my own closet. I love my curves and not everyone is in a rush to lose weight. Instead, plus size women would like to accentuate our best features with fashionable designs.

Television makes us dream, gives us inspiration. A good character transforms us. They fill us with envy from wardrobe to hair. A good character instantly becomes your BFF in your head, especially when they look like you. I’ve yet to see a plus size girl be given the space or romantic storylines like the chemistry between Laura and Stephon or Carrie Bradshaw leaping into the NYC street on her way for a date with Mr. Big. With so many singles, it would make sense that women of all shapes got to play out their love stories and have everything fit into place or completely fall apart in 30 minutes.

The lack of representation reinforces archaic standards of beauty. All praises to Lizzo’s in-your-face wardrobe, because it reminds the world plus size women can be sexy. I want the world to watch a plus size woman standing in her glory ushering a lover out her door or kissing the “it” guy without it being some sort of prank. I need TV to catch up because life doesn’t look that anymore. I need TV to understand not only are we here to stay but we carry a lot of spending power. Everyone from Savage x Fenty to make up gets up. So pull up like Rihanna said and get it together soon please.

Big Things Poppin! The Dopest Plus Size Fashion Bloggers Of 2019 36 photos Launch gallery Big Things Poppin! The Dopest Plus Size Fashion Bloggers Of 2019 1. Kala Riggins 1 of 36 2. Shaina Harrison 2 of 36 3. Kelly Augustine 3 of 36 4. Chante Burkett 4 of 36 5. Chastity Garner Valentine 5 of 36 6. Rochelle Johnson 6 of 36 7. Nikkie Free 7 of 36 8. Devorah Story 8 of 36 9. Alexus Rack 9 of 36 10. Shawana V 10 of 36 11. Essie Golden 11 of 36 12. Whitney 12 of 36 13. Darlene 13 of 36 14. Kristine 14 of 36 15. Francie Singh 15 of 36 16. Wondrea Yvette Gilmore 16 of 36 17. Jayme 17 of 36 18. Ty Alexander 18 of 36 19. Jamilyn Griggs 19 of 36 20. Crystal Thompson 20 of 36 21. Gavyn Taylor 21 of 36 22. Patrice 22 of 36 23. Mallory B. Richardson 23 of 36 24. Lolo Alexis Finn 24 of 36 25. Monica Day 25 of 36 26. Alissa Wilson 26 of 36 27. Kellie Brown 27 of 36 28. Kimberly Williams 28 of 36 29. Shainna Tucker 29 of 36 30. Peggy 30 of 36 31. Jamilyn Griggs 31 of 36 32. Allison McGevna 32 of 36 33. B Garrett 33 of 36 34. Chasity Saunders 34 of 36 35. Danielle Young 35 of 36 36. Madeline Jones 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading Big Things Poppin! The Dopest Plus Size Fashion Bloggers Of 2019 Big Things Poppin! The Dopest Plus Size Fashion Bloggers Of 2019 Whew chile, we are almost at the finish line! We can finally bid 2019 farewell and usher in 2020. Let’s be clear, this year made all of us it’s bitch in some way but there were plenty of big things poppin too. Oh, and speaking of big things (pun intended), plus size women did their thing in 2019. While infighting, pushing for inclusion and visibility, and constantly defending Lizzo, plus size women managed to yet again give society the middle finger by unapologetically slaying every area of life, especially fashion. The pretty for a big girl notion died several years ago when plus size women decided they were more than a pretty face. This was the precursor to what is now a curvy revolution that brought forth many fearless leaders like Gabi Gregg, Chante Burkett and Kristine Thompson; who were committed to promoting growth in the plus size community. Yeah, I know there are those that still frown on the visibility of plus size women in society but in the words of my girl Rapsody, I am wondering, “how a whole bunch of sheep can have opinions on a G.O.A.T(s).” [protected-iframe id="984eb8a7145b1f3f9542368583a88178-32316310-32957942" info="https://giphy.com/embed/IzinVgJa1SITQ44YNS" width="480" height="270" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed"] Yeah, I know you read the comments that plus comedian Loni Love made about the lack of plus size icons and some of you may agree. However, I with plus size women like Missy, Queen Latifah, Danielle Brooks and Lizzo flaunting their curves in everything from Gucci to FashionNova, I must disagree. The truth is, plus size women been it and just in case you have been under a rock that was under an even bigger rock, I am here to show you just how the curvy girls popped style in 2019.

Can Plus Size Women Get More Representation On TV? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com