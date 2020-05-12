Irv Gotti Fires Back At 50 Cent Claiming He Owes BMF Money, Says “Homie Is A Clown”

The beef between 50 Cent and Irv Gotti has been in motion for a while, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. The G-Unit boss claimed that the Murder, Inc. co-founder owed money to the Black Mafia Family, but Gotti claims Fif has his facts all wrong.

Last week, 50 posted an image of Gotti on Instagram with the caption insinuating that he owed BMF’s Southwest T payback on a cash loan.

“yo @irvgotti187 you best be coming up with that bread you borrowed from Big T in Encino you sucker ass n*gga. you didnt go see him or put nothing on his books. yeah he home now so you can stretch out to him or get stretched,” read the caption.

Fif also trained his sights onto Jeezy, stating that the rapper who has long been affiliated with BMF didn’t show support to Southwest T and ducking calls from BMF leader Big Meech’s mother.

“Big T said get Jeezy ass too, how you Screaming BMF Who helped you get a record deal. Then Meech mom is calling you and texting you to let you know ‘T is home and You ignoring the phone calls. so now his mom said f*ck the backstage passes and free tickets to the concerts pick up the phone N*gga,” 50 wrote in the caption featuring an image of Jeezy.

Gotti clearly had enough of the shenanigans and fired back with some words of his own both on Twitter and Instagram.

“Everyone. Please stop Entertaining Clowns. I do not have any time and energy to Entertain clowns. Irv Gotti does not owe anyone a Penny. Happy to hear T is home. Hoping my nigga Meech comes home as well. Stop with the NONSENSE,” Gotti tweeted over the weekend.

He shared that tweet via Instagram in an image and elaborated further in the caption.

“If y’all don’t know by now that homie is a clown and on my d*ck and will say or do anything for attention,” Gotti wrote. “I do not owe T or any man a penny. That’s not who I am. Me and T are cool. Let T say I owe him a penny or he gave me money. That will never happen. Because. Me. Irv Gotti never took 1 penny from him. I have always been super cool with my BMF n*ggas. That goes for T. And it definitely goes for MEECH.”

As expected, 50 isn’t letting up with the jokes, and recently as Monday, he posted an image of Gotti getting roughed up stating he needs to pay up. Adding an interesting wrinkle to all of this is Southwest T himself seemingly cleared up any issues he may have had with Jeezy by posting an image of the two.

Check out some of the social media posts below.

