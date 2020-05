To join our text club, text “HOT” to 71007.

It is with great regret that due to the COVID-19 pandemic Birthday Bash ATL 25 scheduled for October 3rd, 2020 is officially cancelled. Tickets are refundable at point of purchase

Birthday Bash ATL 25 Canceled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic was originally published on hotspotatl.com

