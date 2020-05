Register for your chance to win a copy of the movie “Body Cam” starring Mary J. Blige!

Now on Digital – Academy Award nominee Mary J. Blige and Nat Wolff star in Body Cam. In this intense action-thriller, a police officer investigating the bizarre murder of a fellow officer discovers that something supernatural is targeting the cops in her unit. Own BODY CAM on Digital today. Rated R. From Paramount Pictures.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: