OnlyFans & Demon Time Hook Up For First-Ever Virtual Nightclub

It’s officially (quarantine) lit.

If you’re a fan of Fivio Foriegn‘s Brooklyn drill hit “Big Drip” or Beyoncé‘s remix to Meg Thee Stallion “Savage,” demon time has already been added to your vocabulary. If not, it’s basically the time of night when only bad (but actually really good) things happen at the darkest of hours.

In that same verse, Beyoncé also mentioned OnlyFans– finishing the bar, which was “Hips TikTok when I dance / On that demon time she might start an OnlyFans.” Yes, we know– the infectious line has been stuck in your head for weeks now. Onlyfans is a popular service that allows people to subscribe to other’s content. That content can be cooking videos, but the platform rose to infamy due to the independent and amateur porn creators on the site. For a monthly fee of usually $10.00, you can tickle just about any weird fancy you have.

We have officially partnered with Demon Time who have created the first ever monetized virtual night club experience using our new dual screen live feature. We would like to welcome @JustinLaboy & @Jdior_ to the OnlyFans Family! Grand Opening of the show on Friday 5/15 😈 pic.twitter.com/xorSGHn9Um — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) May 12, 2020

But, in possibly the best collaboration we’ve seen all year, Demon Time –which has morphed into twerking Instagram live shows at ungodly hours of the morning– is partnering up with OnlyFans. Onlyfans announced the event on Twitter, saying, ‘We have officially partnered with Demon Time, who have created the first-ever monetized virtual night club experience using our new dual-screen live feature.”

No one really knows what this means, but if it’s a virtual sort of strip club that allows big horny patrons to virtually donate money to their…erm… favorite performers, it’s going to be a hit. Think Quarantine Radio… except X-rated content won’t lead to getting suspended. (We’re looking at you, Tory Lanez.)

Beyoncé’s mention of the OnlyFans site gave it a 15 percent spike in traffic according to a report. OnlyFans COO Tom Stokely couldn’t contain his excitement followed Bey’s shoutout speaking with The Daily Beast.

“The surprise call-out from Beyoncé on the ‘Savage’ remix was very exciting for us, to say the least. Her stamp of approval comes on the heels of major stars joining the platform in recent weeks, including Blac Chyna, The-Dream, Safaree Samuels, and Casanova.”

