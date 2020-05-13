Asking For A Friend: Boosie Badazz Claims He Had ‘Grown Woman’ Perform Oral Sex On Son & Nephews [VIDEO]

During another infamous Instagram Live session, Boosie spoke to his fans while launching into his now controversial statement about getting his son and nephews.

“Ain’t finna get my son no motherf*ckin’ sh*t out here,” Boosie opened in the video. I’m training them boys right. I’m training them boys right. Ask any of my nephews, ask any of them, ask my son. They was 12, 13, they got head. That’s how it’s supposed to be. Hell yeah, I got my f*cking son’s d*ck sucked. You f*cking right.”

This isn’t the first time Boosie battled a similar controversy. He doubled down and said he was just “getting them prepared.” This obviously had plenty of people talking on his IG page, which was also the case gaging by the reaction of our listeners calls. Take a listen to some of our callers opinions and let us know on social media your feelings about the topic.

