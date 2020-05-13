CLOSE
LMAO: Billy Sorrells Will Have To Deal With The Kids Because His Wife Is Moving Out! [VIDEO]

Billy Sorrells shared this morning what has been going on in his household with his wife and daughters. They are going on week 8 of the home quarantine and it’s been chaotic for the family. His wife Coco has had enough and is taking her independence back! She got her stimulus check and she is enjoying that money for herself!

While parents are spending most of their time dedicated to work or their family right now, don’t forget about the importance of scheduling some YOU time for your mental health!

