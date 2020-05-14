Though it feels like Harlem hasn’t had proper representation in the Hip-Hop game since Dip Set split and Cam’ron, Juelz Santana and Jim Jones went their separate ways, heads like Vado and Dave East have done their part to put The World on their shoulders and continue the legacy of the place once known as Black Mecca.

Today the two Harlemnites get together to keep the streets of Harlem buzzing with their new visuals to “Politics” which finds the two ducking the ops while making money moves in the shadows of a chop shop. Tekashi still telling?!

EarthGang meanwhile go the cartoon route and for their Malik assisted clip to “Fields” go on a out of this world voyage and float through different dimensions and worlds.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from NAV featuring Young Thug, RMR featuring Future and Lil Baby, and more.

VADO FT. DAVE EAST – “POLITICS”

EARTHGANG FT. MALIK – “FIELDS”

NAV FT. YOUNG THUG – “NO DEBATE”

E-40 FT. WIZ KHALIFA – “UP OR DOWN”

RMR FT. FUTURE & LIL BABY – “DEALER”

NAV – “GOOD INTENTIONS”

MOZZY FT. G HERBO & KING VON – “BODY COUNT”

LIL TJAY FT. FIVIO FOREIGN & POP SMOKE – “ZOO YORK”

Vado ft. Dave East “Politics,” EarthGang ft. Malik “Fields” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: