Rihanna Admits To Losing Her Upcoming Album

Rihanna is clearly over fans asking when she is going to drop her next project.

A fan took to Instagram to ask Rihanna “WHERES THE ALBUM,” to which Rihanna replied “I lost it,” with a shrug emoji.

Another fan decided to comment “DON’T DROP DAT ALBUM” to which Rihanna replied, “ Navy this who to blame (pointing finger emoji)  right here look.

#Rihanna plays too much.😩😂

Rihanna has spent the last year teasing  her upcoming project. She has yet to drop a release date, but has said she is “aggressively working on new music.”

 

