4 DIY Natural Clip-In Styles For Absolute Beginners

I’ve fallen in love with my natural hair during quarantine, but I’m ready to kick it up a notch and experiment with some styling techniques using textured clip-ins.

I received a PR package (or should I say a Black girl’s natural hair emergency kit) from Her Textured Hair filled with goodies – barrettes, clips, a wide-tooth comb, a brush, satin pillowcase, microfiber towel, bonnet and deep conditioner. Inside of the copper satin bag were 20 inches of 2MM coily hair which perfectly matched my hair’s natural texture without a twist or braid-out.

Allow me to show you four fun, beginner-friendly ways to style your clip-ins with Her Textured Hair.

Space Buns

Using my “Don’t Shrink” gel from Aunt Jackie’s Curls and Coils, I slicked my hair back into two little buns after spritzing just enough water for my hair to feel light. With two shorter wefts of the clip ins, I wrapped each clip around the scrunchie until it covered my natural hair. I then twisted the hair around itself and secured with two black rubber bands. Finally, I laid my baby hairs with Alikay Naturals’ lemongrass gel.

Slicked Back Ponytail

With the same gel, I unraveled my buns and brushed my hair back into a small ponytail. Using the same wefts with an additional two, I clipped the extensions on top of one another and around my hair until my hair looked full enough to my desire. I then took a few pieces from one of the wefts and wrapped it around the ponytail to hide the clips to give it a more natural look.

High Bun

I transitioned my ponytail to the top of my crown using a bit more gel. Instead of leaving my hair out, I transformed it into a braid and wrapped it around the head tie to make more room for the wefts. I achieved this look by wrapping the extensions around the head tie, then taking the ends of the wefts and wrapping it around the head tie to give it a more natural look and secure the bun. No additional scrunchies or bobby pins were needed, and repeat the process until your bun is big enough for your desire. I gave myself Rasheeda Frost vibes with this one!

Half Up, Half Down

Not going to lie, but this one gave me a bit of trouble. Nevertheless, we got ‘er done! Section off the top of your hair enough for a small bun and throw it into a hair tie. Begin to part your hair and add the clip-ins as you would for a full-head of clip-ins. For a more natural look, twist your hair with any gel to blend more evenly with the extensions. For the bun, repeat the steps from my high bun guide and voila!

To get your hands on these clip-ins, or any other textures of bundles, clip-ins or closures, visit HerTexturedHair.com.

4 DIY Natural Clip-In Styles For Absolute Beginners was originally published on hellobeautiful.com