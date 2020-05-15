Desiigner Explains Why He Left Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music Record Label

Once an internet sensation with the release of “Panda,” Desiinger went from potential Hip-Hop star when he signed with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label to arguably another rap one-hit wonder (no shots).

Since going from hot to cold in a span of months back in 2016, Desiigner’s been vocal about wanting off of Kanye’s record label and finally got his wish last year. Now in his first interview in a minute, Desiigner revealed to the Everyday Struggle team why he wanted to leave the label that Yeezus built and and actually pointed to Kanye’s pivot to Christian music as a reason he felt he needed to move on.

“Being with G.O.O.D Music, I was happy and sh*t, but then it was like kinda weird with certain sh*t,” Desiigner explained. After revealing that the comparisons to Future also made him feel uncomfortable in the beginning, the Brooklyn rapper also took issue with a few other things that began to play out.

“I didn’t really get to speak to Kanye as much and sh*t, and then he wind up going the Christian route and then the Trump route – i’m just like, I gotta get my situation right.”

Once again, the Donald Trump effect of separating friends and family strikes. SMH.

While most would think he could just get in touch with Yeezy himself to explain his frustrations, D said that it became “a million times harder to get in contact with him… I never signed up for that, na’mean? I signed up for a situation to make sure I was connected to certain situations and outlets.”

Still, we can’t be mad at Desiigner for wanting to move away from a situation that seemed to be stunting his artistic growth because as we mentioned, he went from being on the cusp of rap stardom to future question on Black Jeopardy.

Though he may not mess with Kanye West anymore, Desiigner does say that he and Pusha T are on good terms saying their relationship is “still valid.”

At least.

Check out the whole interview below and let us know if you’re looking forward to new material from Desiigner in the coming future.

Desiigner Explains Why He Left Kanye West's G.O.O.D Music Record Label was originally published on hiphopwired.com

