Y’all, Everything On Fenty Beauty’s Website Is 25 Percent Off!!!

Thanks to the coronavirus crisis, it definitely feels as if the world is falling apart around us, probably because it is, but sometimes it’s the little things that can bring us a little joy.

Which brings me to Fenty Beauty.

Rihanna’s transformative makeup line, which basically forced all the girls to be more inclusive with their shades, turns three this year and they are giving us their first-ever Fenty Beauty Friends and Family sale! The online sale starts today, Friday, May 15 and ends on Monday, May 18, with a whopping 25% off, no code needed, on all items on their website, fentybeauty.com. That, and you can you purchase items from them on AfterPay, which is a boogie layaway plan that splits up the total cost of your items into four easy installments. Nice, right? I use it all the time.

So what should you get for this sale?

Well, I can’t tell you what to buy, but I can share what Fenty items are my faves and have been in my quarantine rotation from everything from my Zoom meetings, virtual happy hours and the days I just want to get glammed up for myself.

CHEEKS OUT FREESTYLE CREAM BRONZER ($32)

I am a HUGE bronzer fan. I own many of bronzers, liquids and powders, but this is the first creme one that I own…and I love it! My shade is Hunnie Glaze and it looks like SKIN on my face. I use my fingers to apply and then smooth it out with a beauty blender. This is also Gabrielle Union’s fave too!

CHEEKS OUT FREESTYLE CREAM BLUSH ($20)

I have never been a huge fan of creme or liquid blushes, I am a straight powder, Nars blush kind of gal, but I took a risk with this one and I don’t hate. I love the richness of Daquirri Dip, I think the key to making it look good is the application process, which I have yet to master, but I am getting close. Cause ladies, this bright crimson color looks stunning on brown skin!

KILLAWATT FREESTYLE HIGHLIGHTER ($36)

Did I also tell you that I LOVE highlighter? Well, I do and this highlighter, in Trophy Wife, is perfect for all over, including your lids. Now, cause it’s so bright and pigmented, I use it VERY lightly, but it’s great for weddings or in our case virtual meetings, dates and demon time (wink, wink).

I got it for $5 on sale a few weeks ago, so you can’t beat that.

HYDRATING + SOFT MATTE COMPLEXION ESSENTIALS WITH BRUSH ($81)

I used to rock the mattifying foundation for my oily skin, but now I am the Pro Filter Hydrating Longwear kind of girl. I love how this makes my skin look dewy and this brush??? I have been using sponges forever, but this Kabuki brush with the primer makes my textured skin and large pores look pretty damn good and it’s perfect for blending around the nose, which tends to be a hard place to get my foundation to set properly.

TRUSY: This set is worth every cent!

Ok BEAUTIES, those were my faves in the line, which ones are yours?

