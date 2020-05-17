D.C. Voting Schedule: What You Need To Know

Washington, D.C. will be holding its upcoming primary election, and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, here are some things you need to know.
- 20 vote centers will open throughout the District beginning May 22, 2020, and will remain open through June 2, 2020. You will be about to drop off your mail-in ballots at of the locations here.
- All locations will be open from 8:30am until 7pm. Election Day hours are from 7am until 8pm
- The usual 144 precincts will NOT open on Election Day.
The Washington D.C. Primary Election will take place Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020. A special election for Ward 2 will take place on Tuesday, 16th, 2020.
You can request a mail-in ballot along with more information, please visit the DC Board of Elections website at DCBOE.ORG.
