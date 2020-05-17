D.C. Voting Schedule: What You Need To Know

Washington, D.C. will be holding its upcoming primary election, and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, here are some things you need to know.

20 vote centers will open throughout the District beginning May 22, 2020, and will remain open through June 2, 2020. You will be about to drop off your mail-in ballots at of the locations here .

. All locations will be open from 8:30am until 7pm. Election Day hours are from 7am until 8pm

The usual 144 precincts will NOT open on Election Day.

The Washington D.C. Primary Election will take place Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020. A special election for Ward 2 will take place on Tuesday, 16th, 2020.

You can request a mail-in ballot along with more information, please visit the DC Board of Elections website at DCBOE.ORG.

