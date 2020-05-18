Riley Burruss Shows Off Her Growing Fro

A few weeks ago, when quarantine began, Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley Burruss did the big chop and subtly revealed her short curly fro on the ‘gram. Fast forward to this weekend and Riley’s hair is growing and thriving. The soon-to-be college student showed off her mini fro while rocking an NYU hoodie while enjoying the beautiful weather.
In another social media post, she posed alongside her mother, siblings and step-father Todd Tucker in a family photo.
Riley is just one of many women who began a healthy natural hair journey while under isolation. With more time on our hands, we’ve all been able to show our hair more love. This is Riley’s second transformation. The young woman, who grew up before our eyes, also embarked on a weight loss journey that resulted in her losing over 50 pounds.
Riley is set to begin her freshman year at NYU in the fall.
RELATED STORIES:
Riley Burruss Shows Off Natural Fro After Big Chop
‘Today’ Show Anchor Sheinelle Jones Embraces Her Natural Hair On-Air For The First Time
Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation
