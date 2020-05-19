Angies Motivation: Reflections On Malcolm X Day [VIDEO]

Malcolm X was born on this day in 1925. We honor his legacy with a great quote from him,

“There is no better than adversity. Every defeat, every heartbreak, every loss, contains its own seed, its own lesson on how to improve your performance the next time.” Share

Via Angie Angie: “My experience with adversity has taught me to be very careful with my approach and interpretation. Am I using the adversity as a way to grow and improve or am I giving more attention to the discomfort it brings? The seeds of adversity will harvest one way or another so choose wisely which ones you water.”

