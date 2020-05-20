Gunna Talks Alter Ego “Wunna”, His Relationship With Lil Baby, New Album Plus More

Hip Hop’s rockstar Gunna stopped by the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva. He discussed his new album coming out called “Wunna.” Gunna says the album is named after his alter ego, who he wants to introduce to his fans. He says Wunna is a more relaxed, chill, and open side of him that his fans haven’t had the opportunity to see. Gunna also talked about his relationship with Lil Baby and how they became an undeniable duo that hip-hip loves to see. Plus see how his last tour was connected to Nipsey Hussle in the full interview below!

