Lil Duval Talks Coronavirus Conspiracies, New Music Plus More

Funnyman turned musician Lil Duval stopped by the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva. Duval let his fans know what he’s been up to and what people can expect from his new music. As he indulged in his favorite vice he talked about people being too uptight and how the comedy game has changed since he’s been on the scene. He also talked about Coronavirus and his conspiracies about what exactly the government is doing to us. If you want to see what else he had to say what the video below!