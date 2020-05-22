PROM NIGHT 2020: Quarantine Edition [How To Attend]

The Coronavirus may have canceled your traditional prom but WKYS 93.9 and 92Q are bringing the party to your home! Join Us For “PROM NIGHT 2020: Quarantine Edition” Friday May 22nd, starting at 4pm with special appearances from some of your favorite celebrities, the crowning of the Prom King and Queen plus the $250 giveaways! This event is being brought to you by Teach In Maryland, hosted by DJ QuickSilva and Dominque Da Diva of The QuickSilva Show with music by Malcolm Xavier. Be a part of the festivities through Youtube, Facebook, or live on your radio (links below)

