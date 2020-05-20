No Video Of NFL’s Deandre Baker & Quinton Dunbar Robbing The Cookout

NFL players Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar currently stand accused of robbing a cookout. However, despite the rumors, the authorities are not in possession of any footage of the alleged incident.

At least, not yet.

Reports TMZ Sports:

Multiple people involved in the investigation had told us they were confident there was video from the May 13 incident — but a spokesperson for the Broward County State Attorney’s Office tells us straight-up there’s no video, “not that I’m aware of.”

One person involved in the case tells us cops are making an effort to speak with people in the vicinity to find out if the incident was captured on home surveillance video, including Ring doorbell cameras … and no, TMZ Sports has not seen any video of the incident either.

As we previously reported, Baker is facing 8 felony charges including armed robbery and aggravated assault — while Dunbar is facing 4 counts of aggravated assault.

Baker has already pleaded not guilty to all 8 of the felony charges he is facing.

According to witnesses, the NFL players, and a third man in a mask, robbed the attendees at a cookout in Miramar, FL on May 13. Allegedly Baker was the man in charge of the jux, thus the additional charges. According to cops, Baker even ordered the man in the red mask to shoot one of the attendees. The bandits made off with $12,000 in cash and $60,000 worth of expensive watches, and dipped out in exotic cars.

Both Baker and Dunbar are out on bond.

We absolutely cannot wait to hear both sides.