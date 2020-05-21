Fat Joe knows a thing about Hip-Hop so when he talks people listen. His most recent opinion should be taken as a precaution to all heavyweight MC’s trying to get at the Angry Blonde.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the Bronx native was a recent guest on Quarantine Champs, the stay at home version of the popular Drink Champs podcast. As fans of Rap N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN naturally got Crack and fellow guest Lenny S to give their takes on some Verzuz battles that have a strong possibility of getting scheduled. When it came to DMX and Eminem facing off Joey made it clear that Slim is in a league of his own.

“I don’t know who wants to battle Eminem,” he declared. “I don’t think nobody can f*ck with Eminem. Nobody.” N.O.R.E. suggested that Dark Man X would be a good foe but Joe digressed. “DMX got the biggest hits in the world, one of the greatest rappers of all time. Legendary, iconic, superhero, and everything I’m saying is understating him, he’s bigger than that,” he continued. “But there’s something about that white boy and his fans. Nah, bro. You want to see something cracking the internet? That n*gga David Koresh, n*gga. That n*gga different, bro!”

Cartagena went on to further explain his position regarding the Detroit lyricist’s status in the game. “These white people teach their kids that are 10-years-old that Eminem’s the greatest. You go to the airports and 10-year-olds are playing his sh*t like 45-year-olds. Like it just came out right now. There’s a big difference with his boy” he explained.

You can see the debate below starting at the 20-minute mark.

Photo: JLN Photography/WENN.com

Fat Joe Thinks No Rapper Really Wants The Smoke With Eminem On ‘Verzuz’ [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

