Joey Bada$$ Teams With Fund For Public Schools To Help Homeless Children During COVID-19 Pandemic

One of the biggest issues that’s flown under the radar during this pandemic and the quarantine it’s caused is the fact that schools have closed and homeless children have found themselves out of the education loop while other children can simply zoom their ways into the classroom.

Looking to help bring awareness to this issue, Brooklyn’s own Joey Bada$$ has announced that he’s partnered up with the non-profit organization Fund For Public Schools and has donated $25,000 to help them help those who society constantly overlooks. Of the 1.1 million kids in New York City’s education system more than 100,000 are homeless students who don’t have the resources necessary to continue their schooling from a remote location. To help address this situation Fund For Public Schools launched it’s COVID-19 Response Effort and have recruited the Brooklyn rapper to help bring awareness to the program.

In a new IG post Bada$$ explains the importance of his latest endeavor and calls for people to support as these days those who need a hand will need all the help they can get.

“Now this COVID-19 crisis has been tough on a lot of us, but I can only imagine how hard it is on the homeless students. In the New York City public school system, there are about 1.1 million students currently enrolled. Over 100,000 of them are actually homeless. Now that’s about 1 in 10, and 85 percent of those kids are Hispanic or black. And that’s why I’m partnering up The Fund for Schools and the Department of Education to help them stay on track.”

Props, brethren.

Well, what are you waiting for? Anyone looking to help can do so here.

