Stylish Spirits To Celebrate The Kick Off Of Summer This Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend traditionally serves as the unofficial kick off to the summer and although weekend plans might be more virtual instead of IRL this year, there’s no better way to welcome the warmest season than with a refreshing cocktail. If your weekend plans consist of a virtual happy hour, a digital brunch or just hanging out on Instagram Live, these fashionable cocktails will be sure to get you through.

Smirnoff Seltzer Red, White & Berry

The new Smirnoff Seltzer Red, White seltzer comes ready to party for America, dressed in a patriotic can that changes color when chilled. It’s already made so you can look cool by keeping it cool! In the mood for something a little stronger? Try this colorful cocktail recipe that’s cute and fun!

Smirnoff Berry Firecracker and Popsicle

Ingredients:

1 oz. Smirnoff Red, White & Berry Spirit

Red, White & Berry Spirit 4 raspberries or blueberries

0.5 oz. Honey Syrup

0.5 oz. Lemon Juice

Square ice cubes

Popsicle of Choice

Instructions:

Muddle raspberries and honey in a cocktail shaker

Add ice, lemon juice and Smirnoff Red, White & Berry

Red, White & Berry Shake well and pour mix into a glass filled with ice

Top off with Smirnoff Seltzer Red, White & Berry

Seltzer Red, White & Berry Add Popsicle to Glass

Caipirinha

Bring a little bit of South America into your home with a homemade Caipirinha–the national drink of Brazil. This ultra sweet cocktail is made with cachaca (sugar cane) or white rum/vodka, brown sugar and lime juice and somehow tastes like a beach vacation in a glass!

Ingredients;

2 oz Cachaca (Rum)

1 lime

1 tsp sugar

Bellini

If brunch is on your weekend agenda then Bellinis are a must, obviously! This sparkling Italian cocktail is made with two simple ingredients, Prosecco and peach purée and packs a slight kick all in a tiny champagne class. If you’re looking to go the more authentic route, then white peaches are your go-to. If you’re wanting something a little more golden, then yellow peaches can do the trick, too. You can even try this with frozen peaches for that chilled fizzy taste, perfect for a hot summer’s day!

Ingredients:

For the Peach Purée:

4 peaches (white; pitted, quartered)

3 ice cubes

1 teaspoon lemon juice (fresh; to taste)

1/2 tablespoon sugar (or 3/4 ounce simple syrup; to taste)

For the Cocktail:

2 ounces peach purée

4 ounces sparkling wine (Prosecco; chilled)

Garnish: peach slice

Mint Julep

If brown is more your style, then a Mint Julep is right up your alley. This combination of Bourbon, water, powdered and granulated sugar will have you feeling like a bartender in your own kitchen. Don’t forget plenty of mint–it’s the simplest way to spice up the cocktail!

Ingredients:

1/2 cup water.

1/2 cup white sugar.

2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves

1 cup Kentucky bourbon.

Mint leaves for garnish

Mai Tai

If you’re having vacation withdrawals, then this piece of Tahitian culture might give you your fix. The Mai Tai is a Polynesian-style cocktail with a fruity taste that’s both vibrant and sweet and is the perfect way to kick off your summer. With its mixture of light and dark rum, orange curacao, orgeat syrup and lime juice, this tropical blend will be sure to mentally transport you to an island after the first sip.

Ingredients:

1 oz light rum

1 oz gold rum

1/2 oz Orange Curacao liqueur

1/2 oz orgeat syrup (almond syrup)

1/2 oz lime juice

1 oz dark rum

Cosmopolitan

Sexy, sophisticated, trendy and pink– the Cosmopolitan is the IT girl of cocktails. The clean and tart combination of vodka, triple sec, lime juice and cranberry juice has managed to become a vodka girl’s favorite concoction. Not to mention when you dress it up with the right garnish it instantly becomes a picture perfect IG story waiting to happen. The keys to a perfect Cosmo are a good brand of cranberry juice, Cointreau triple sec and a group of girlfriends to share it with! Ingredients:

2 oz Vodka

1 oz Cointreau

1/2 oz Cranberry juice

1/2 oz Fresh sour mix

Lemon twist for garnish

Cheers!

