‘Full House’ Star Lori Loughlin and Her Husband Mossimo Giannulli Heading to the Big House

After initially trying to fight off charges, “Aunt Becky” has decided it’s not worth it in the end.

Lori Loughlin, best known for her starring role on ‘Full House’ and ‘When Calls The Heart,’ has decided to “plead guilty to several charges for her role in a college admissions scandal.” Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is going to do the same thing.

Both are going to serve time in prison and each will pay a fine. Their respective terms behind bars will vary based on charges.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Loughlin will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud. She’ll serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine.

When she gets out, she will be under supervision for two years, and has to perform community service for 100 hours.

As for Giannulli, he has to complete a five-month prison term, and pay a fine worth $250,000. His supervised release will also be for two years like his wife, but he has to do community service longer than her for a total of 250 hours.

The couple were part of many who had bribed Rick Singer into helping to get their children into colleges. That lead to the college admission scandal.

