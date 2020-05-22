CLOSE
CORONAVIRUS: How Matthew McConaughey and Wife Camila Alves Are Helping Rural Hospitals in Texas

With the coronavirus pandemic still roaming in the United States, one extremely famous actor, along with his wife, is doing his part to help others during these challenging times.

Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey and his model bride Camila Alves are traveling throughout the state of Texas to rural hospitals, helping to give to them 110,000 masks in donations, thanks to the Lincoln Motor Company, for those who are working in the frontlines.

This comes after Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller requested emergency funding for the state’s rural hospitals on March 20.

Miller argued that hospitals are often the only critical care option for Texans in those communities.

It is amazing to see the famous doing their part to help out and provide for those who really need it the most.

 

