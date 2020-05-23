URL To Air Ultimate Madness Elimination Tournament On Caffeine

The Ultimate Rap League (URL) has emerged as the premier battle rap league and now fans of the competitive art form will have access to an elimination tournament for the ages. This Saturday (May 23), URL by way of Caffeine will play host to the Ultimate Madness tournament where 16 battle rappers will face off for an opportunity to win a major cash prize and a slot at URL’s NOME X (10) event.

Previously known as Ultimate Freestyle Friday, Ultimate Madness will grant the winner a $25,000 grand prize and shot to battle at URL’s largest event. The event will be judged by Tony Bro, Knowledge The God, Uncle Ra, and Reda, who will help decide the fates of the 16 MCs as they square March Madness bracket-style.

Round one of Ultimate Madness will feature a total of eight battles over the first two weekends of the tournament. For week one, Squeako vs. Your Honor, Gunpowder Patt vs. Ru Bando, Jey the Nitewing vs. Real Sikh, Kid Chaos vs. Lu Castro will all find themselves in opposition starting at 4PM ET, 1PM PT. On Monday (May 25), Jay Black and Smack will host a recap event at 8PM ET, 5PM PT.

“We’re continuing to keep the battle rap culture alive on Caffeine during this quarantine. More and more fans are tuning in every week for our virtual battles and Primetime on Caffeine. And they’re going to love Ultimate Madness,” Smack said in a statement.

With the COVID-19 pandemic rendering face-to-face battles in crowded venues obsolete, URL has moved to host virtual battles and continuing to work heavily with Caffeine to keep the content fresh and moving until things return to the new normal.

A full schedule of events can be found below. Check out the blog post for the Ultimate Madness event here.

5/18 @ 8p ET | 5p PT

URL Ultimate Madness Preview: Meet The MC’s

Join Jay Blac and Smack to meet the MC’s competing in Ultimate Madness

5/20 @ 8p ET | 5p PT

URL Primetime

Preview Saturday’s battle with Jay Blac and Smack.

5/22 @ 7p ET | 4p PT

Ultimate Madness Faceoffs

Tune in for Interviews and smack talk with Squeako, Your Honor, Gunpowder Patt, Ru Bando, Jey the Nitewing, Real Sikh, Kid Chaos, and Lu Castro

5/23 @ 4p ET | 1p PT

Ultimate Madness Round 1/Week 1 of 16 Live Battles

Featuring: Squeako vs. Your Honor; Gunpowder Patt vs. Ru Bando; Jey the Nitewing vs. Real Sikh; Kid Chaos vs. Lu Castro

5/25 @ 8p ET | 5p PT

Ultimate Madness Recap

Join Jay Black and Smack for a recap of round 1 week 1 and a preview of round 1 week 2

5/27 @ 8p ET | 5p PT

URL Primetime

Preview Saturday’s battle with Jay Blac and Smack.

5/29 @ 7p ET | 4p PT

Ultimate Madness Faceoffs

Interviews and smack talk between the second 4 battles

5/30 @ 4p ET | 1p PT

Ultimate Madness Round 1/Week 2 of 16 Live Battles

Featuring: Fonz vs. J Krooger; Eazy the Block Captain vs. Don Marino; Brooklyn Hanz vs. Big Hann; Bad Newz vs. Ace Amin

Premiering Saturday, URL's Ultimate Madness pits 16 MCs against each other for a spot in NOME and a $25,000 prize. Sign up and follow @URLTV on Caffeine for every battle, face off, and breakdown, live and free. https://t.co/USP4mxSc3B #youcantcopyrespect #UltimateMadness pic.twitter.com/NTyCqAg9Sl — Caffeine (@caffeine) May 18, 2020

Photo: URL/Caffeine

