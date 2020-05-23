Nicki Minaj Fans Are Now Threatening The Lives of Claudia Jordan and Her Family

It seems a lot of Nicki Minaj fans out here are all having issues with anyone that speaks ill of their favorite artist.

First came Usher for mentioning in an Instagram Live segment with Swizz Beat that she’s a “product” of Lil’ Kim. So much for a possible Nicki/Kim ‘Verzuz’ edition…unless that could still happen.

Now, the next target is Claudia Jordan, who touched on the issue during a segment on ‘Fox Soul,’ where she noted that the “You Make Me Wanna…” singer was not “wrong,” and that Kim “was ahead of her time.”

Here is what she said on her show, according to Complex:

“Usher did not slam Nicki Minaj by saying that. That is not a diss to her but it is a fact,” Jordan said.

Minaj’s followers, known as The Barbz, were livid, even going too far towards Jordan and those close to her:

The host has received threatening messages towards her family since making those comments.

The former ‘RHOA’ cast member took to Twitter to address the backlash and threats.

WOW now the Barbz have gone too far. Threatening to "BEAT HER" my 69 year old mother & now harassing my 15 year old niece? At the end of the day what will this accomplish but keep your karma bad & get you bought up on charges? WE stay protected-KNOW THIS. #OverATalkShowConvo smh — Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) May 20, 2020

So yall can justify trying to scare a little 15 year old black girl- like times aint challenging enough without you barbz being so ridiculous. I hope yall feel good about yourselves. But then again you have to be brainless & soul less to think that is cool or funny. Way to go! — Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) May 20, 2020

This shows that no what matter what you can say to Jordan, and after seeing her on ‘RHOA,’ she can stick up for herself and her family. Not to mention hold her own against those who want to come to after her.

As for the Barbz coming after Jordan, not cool!

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Leon Bennett, Getty Images, and Complex

Second Picture Courtesy of Judy Eddy and WENN

First and Second Video Courtesy of The Shade Room, Instagram, and Complex

First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

Nicki Minaj Fans Are Now Threatening The Lives of Claudia Jordan and Her Family was originally published on wzakcleveland.com