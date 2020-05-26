CLOSE
AZ “Feel My Pain,” MC Eiht “Bang On Em” & More | Daily Visuals

AZ still got the 'Doe or Die' skills that made him a street favorite rapper and MC Eiht still riding high in his lowriders. Today's Daily Visuals.

MC Eiht live in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Source: PYMCA / Getty

As we honor the brave men and women who gave their lives for this great country on Memorial Day, we felt it was also a proper day to pay homage to some rap game veterans who helped pave the way for today’s generation.

 

First up with have the Brooklyn OG known as AZ coming through with his visuals for “Feel My Pain” which finds the man sitting back and spitting that cold flow that could cool off a hot head during the dog days of summer.

From the East to the West, MC Eiht also keeps his G’d up Cali style crackin’ in 2020 and in his clip to “Bang On Em” shows off some low riders that may or may not be the last thing his ops see.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Diamond D, R.A. The Rugged Man, and more.

AZ – “FEEL MY PAIN”

AZ – “FOUND MY NICHE”

MC EIHT – “BANG ON EM”

DIAMOND D – “THE THREE KINGS”

R.A. THE RUGGED MAN FT. A-F-R-O & DJ JAZZY JEFF – “GOTTA BE DOPE”

JHENE AIKO FT. AB-SOUL – “ONE WAY”

NLE CHOPPA – “DIFFERENT DAY”

RJ PAYNE – “JUICE 2020”

EASTSIDE REUP FT. SADA BABY – “MY DAWG”

TRINIDAD JAMES – “BLACK OWNED”

AZ “Feel My Pain,” MC Eiht “Bang On Em” & More | Daily Visuals  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

