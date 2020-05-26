Nike Is Keeping It Simple With This Year’s Version of The Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Puerto Rico’

Sometimes simple is better.

This summer, 2020 won’t slap due in large part to COVID-19 global pandemic throwing a monkey wrench into everyone’s plans. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio already has announced that the annual celebration of all things Boriqua, the Puerto Rican Day Parade, will not be happening. That’s not stopping Nike from dropping its year Air Force 1 Low “Puerto Rico,” which is a staple around this time of the year.

Unlike 2019’s sneaker that had to be scrapped because the sneaker featured Panamian traditional “Mola” designs that caught the ire of both Panamanians and Puerto Ricans, Nike is keeping things simple with some slight weeks on the 2020 version of the sneaker.

The sneaker is constructed of premium white leather while featuring Puerto Rico’s flags located on the heel and tongue of the sneaker. The Nike Swoosh lives on the vamp of the kicks, and a navy sockliner and rubber outsole complete the look. According to retailer 43einhalb, the Nike Air Force 1 Low QS “Puerto Rico” will launch on June 2 and will cost approximately $142.

You can get a detailed look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low QS “Puerto Rico” below.

Photo: Nike / Nike

