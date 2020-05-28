The Diplomats “By Any Means,” Lloyd ft. Teddy Riley “Slow Wine Bass Line” & More | Daily Visuals 5.28.20

Finally! After getting individual visuals from the likes of Jim Jones and Cam’ron, we finally get a clip from The Diplomats together.

Linking up with their fellow Dip Set comrades for “By Any Means,” Juelz Santana, Jim Jones, and Cam’ron show and prove that the years have been kind to them as they continue to floss crazy amounts of ice while pouring out champagne like it’s disposable. All them iced out chains and couldn’t no one let Freekey Zekey rock one just for this video? Just sayin.’ Ain’t like someone gonna run him over a car while shooting this video to bag it.

And fresh off his struggle Verzus battle with Babyface, Teddy Riley returns to the R&B scene as he lends Lloyd a helping hand in getting grown man turnt for their clip to “Slow Wine Bass Line.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kevin Gates, Dax, and more.

THE DIPLOMATS – “BY ANY MEANS”

KEVIN GATES – “GRANDMOTHA GRAVE”

LLOYD FT. TEDDY RILEY – “SLOW WINE BASS LINE”

JOHN GABBANA – “NOT A SAD SONG”

DAX – “VIBEZ”

MALIIBU MIITCH – “DOUBLE O”

MOZZY – “BEYOND BULLETPROOF”

DOMANI – “THE TRUTH”

SKINNY P – “RIC FLAIR”

