Travis Scott Drops Merch To Match Perfectly With The Cactus Jack Air Max 270

Cactus Trails Collection

Source: Cactus Trails / other

If you’re a fan of Travis Scott, then you know he likes to get ‘fits off.

The sneakers make everything complete, but his clothes are always just as fresh. So, in preparation of the Cactus Trails Air Max 270, Scott dropped a ton of merch celebrate the occasion, and more importantly, to match the Nikes.

The drop includes t-shirts, quarter zips, and hoodies with retro vibes complete with graphics on the left side and branding across the back that read Cactus Jack or simply shoeprints in low-key brown, beige, white and green colorways.

But hoodies and shorts aren’t the only thing Scott dropped– accessories that represent the Cactus Jack brand are available to cop too.

The 29-piece collection has nods to trail activity and includes functional accessories like a sleeping bag, a portable hammock, a Nalgene bottle as well as other items like thermometer and compass keychains. In addition to the Cactus Jack apparel, Travis also released 3 apparel styles in collaboration with Nike, releasing again tomorrow in limited quantities at select retailers,” states the press release.

The hyped-up Air Maxes already dropped on shop.travisscott.com a day ahead of Nike‘s official release and features a bunch of earth tone goodness and water bottles and sleeping bags to make sure your next camping trip is cozy af.

Peep all the merch in the gallery below.

If you’re still looking to cop the Air Max 270s, here’s an official list of retailers offering them.

North America

Nike SNKRS

Kith

Undefeated 

Bait

Notre

Concepts 

Bodega

A Ma Maniere

Social Status 

Politics 

St. Alfred

Shoe Gallery

SSENSE

Livestock 

Union 

Xhibition 

Extra Butter 

UBIQ 

Hirschleifers

Darkside Initiative 

Juice 

Maxfield

Likelihood

Bows & Arrows 

Atmos

Sneaker Room 

Sneakersnstuff

SoleFly

RSVP Gallery

Wish

Europe

Nike SNEAKERS 

Dover Street Market

END

Foot Patrol 

Offspring

Size?

Antonioli 

Slam Jam 

SVD

One Block Down 

Holy Pop 

The Broken Arm 

Tres Bien 

Starcow 

Shinzo

Patta 

Sneakersnstuff

Overkill 

BSTN

Solebox

Soto

Asphaltgold

GoodHood

FOOTDISTRICT

BLACK BOX

Naked

Opium

The Next Door

YME Universe

Luisa Via Roma 

Asia Pacific and Latin America 

Nike SNKRS Hongdae

United Arrows & Sons

Union 

GR8

Comme des Garçons

Dover Street Market

Architecture and Sneakers

Beams

Mita Sneakers

Atmos 

Undefeated 

Sneakersnstuff

Bait 

Boon the Shop

Worksout 

Kasina

Lust Masaryk

Supply 

Sneakerboy

Drops 

Guadalupe

Invincible 

Commonwealth

H Beauty & Youth

X-Girl

Greater China

Juice 

Deal 

WZK

Soulgoods

Invincible 

Doe 

XH55

Honor23

XSneaker

WH101

Unik 

Phantaci

EXI.T

Undefeated

HBX

SKP Select

YAXIN Beijing

