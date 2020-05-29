Travis Scott Drops Merch To Match Perfectly With The Cactus Jack Air Max 270

If you’re a fan of Travis Scott, then you know he likes to get ‘fits off.

The sneakers make everything complete, but his clothes are always just as fresh. So, in preparation of the Cactus Trails Air Max 270, Scott dropped a ton of merch celebrate the occasion, and more importantly, to match the Nikes.

The drop includes t-shirts, quarter zips, and hoodies with retro vibes complete with graphics on the left side and branding across the back that read Cactus Jack or simply shoeprints in low-key brown, beige, white and green colorways.

But hoodies and shorts aren’t the only thing Scott dropped– accessories that represent the Cactus Jack brand are available to cop too.

The 29-piece collection has nods to trail activity and includes functional accessories like a sleeping bag, a portable hammock, a Nalgene bottle as well as other items like thermometer and compass keychains. In addition to the Cactus Jack apparel, Travis also released 3 apparel styles in collaboration with Nike, releasing again tomorrow in limited quantities at select retailers,” states the press release.

The hyped-up Air Maxes already dropped on shop.travisscott.com a day ahead of Nike‘s official release and features a bunch of earth tone goodness and water bottles and sleeping bags to make sure your next camping trip is cozy af.

Peep all the merch in the gallery below.

If you’re still looking to cop the Air Max 270s, here’s an official list of retailers offering them.

North America

Nike SNKRS

Kith

Undefeated

Bait

Notre

Concepts

Bodega

A Ma Maniere

Social Status

Politics

St. Alfred

Shoe Gallery

SSENSE

Livestock

Union

Xhibition

Extra Butter

UBIQ

Hirschleifers

Darkside Initiative

Juice

Maxfield

Likelihood

Bows & Arrows

Atmos

Sneaker Room

Sneakersnstuff

SoleFly

RSVP Gallery

Wish

Europe Nike SNEAKERS Dover Street Market END Foot Patrol Offspring Size? Antonioli Slam Jam SVD One Block Down Holy Pop The Broken Arm Tres Bien Starcow Shinzo Patta Sneakersnstuff Overkill BSTN Solebox Soto Asphaltgold GoodHood FOOTDISTRICT BLACK BOX Naked Opium The Next Door YME Universe Luisa Via Roma Asia Pacific and Latin America Nike SNKRS Hongdae United Arrows & Sons Union GR8 Comme des Garçons Dover Street Market Architecture and Sneakers Beams Mita Sneakers Atmos Undefeated Sneakersnstuff Bait Boon the Shop Worksout Kasina Lust Masaryk Supply Sneakerboy Drops Guadalupe Invincible Commonwealth H Beauty & Youth X-Girl Greater China Juice Deal WZK Soulgoods Invincible Doe XH55 Honor23 XSneaker WH101 Unik Phantaci EXI.T Undefeated HBX SKP Select YAXIN Beijing

Travis Scott Drops Merch To Match Perfectly With The Cactus Jack Air Max 270 was originally published on cassiuslife.com