Kevin Hart, “If You Don’t Think White Privilege Is Real Your Blind” [Video]

Kevin Hart decided to go on social media to chime in on the recent strategies that have been happening in Minneapolis.

Kevin Hart decided to go on social media to chime in on the recent strategies that have been happening in Minneapolis. Following the untimely passing of George Floyd, many celebrities have spoken up. One of those celebs were Phillys own comedian Kevin Hart where he posted a video on his Instagram upset and in disgust, with the recent actions of White Police officers and racist people. Hart stated that, “if you don’t think white privilege is real your blind”

Check the full video below.

Kevin Hart, "If You Don't Think White Privilege Is Real Your Blind" [Video]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

