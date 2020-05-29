Madonna and Her Son Tries To Pay Tribute to George Floyd on Twitter

Madonna, along with her son David Banda, thought it would be a good idea to go on Twitter with what was thought to be a “heartfelt” tribute to the late George Floyd.
From EURweb:
Banda, now a young black man who was adopted as a toddler from Malawi, danced to Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us” in honor of Floyd. He even incorporated MJ’s signature moves, with Madonna captioning the video, “Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America.”
Needless to say, it didn’t land with everyone, as reaction was mixed.
There were those who thanked Madonna and Banda for the “dance tribute” and inclusion of Jackson in the Floyd salute.
Unfortunately, a lot of the praises were quickly overshadowed by the ones, and there were a LOT of them, who thought there was a “disrespectful disconnect” between the “Material Girl” singer and what she was trying to do. Here is one guy on Twitter who slammed Madonna hard:
Meanwhile, as we mentioned earlier, there were those who appreciated what Madonna and her son did in the memory of Floyd. Here is a tweet defending her:
What do you think of the George Floyd tribute from Madonna and David Banda? Are you here for it, or nah?
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of EURweb
First Picture Courtesy of Mondadori Portfolio and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Stefan Jeremiah and WENN
First and Second Video and First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb
Minneapolis Descends Into Fiery Chaos As Trump Threatens Protesting 'THUGS' With 'Shooting'
Minneapolis Descends Into Fiery Chaos As Trump Threatens Protesting 'THUGS' With 'Shooting'
1. US: Protestors set fire to Minneapolis police precinctSource:Getty 1 of 59
2. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACESource:Getty 2 of 59
3. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACESource:Getty 3 of 59
4. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACESource:Getty 4 of 59
5. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACESource:Getty 5 of 59
6. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACESource:Getty 6 of 59
7. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACESource:Getty 7 of 59
8. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACESource:Getty 8 of 59
9. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACESource:Getty 9 of 59
10. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACESource:Getty 10 of 59
11. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACESource:Getty 11 of 59
12. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACESource:Getty 12 of 59
13. The third day of mourning and protesting and looting after the death of George Floyd in police custodySource:Getty 13 of 59
14. The third day of mourning and protesting and looting after the death of George Floyd in police custodySource:Getty 14 of 59
15. The third day of mourning and protesting and looting after the death of George Floyd in police custodySource:Getty 15 of 59
16. The third day of mourning and protesting and looting after the death of George Floyd in police custodySource:Getty 16 of 59
17. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACESource:Getty 17 of 59
18. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACESource:Getty 18 of 59
19. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACESource:Getty 19 of 59
20. US: Protestors set fire to Minneapolis police precinctSource:Getty 20 of 59
21. Protests Continue Over Death Of George Floyd, Killed In Police Custody In MinneapolisSource:Getty 21 of 59
22. Vigil Held For George Floyd, Who Was Killed In Police Custody In MinneapolisSource:Getty 22 of 59
23. Protests Continue Over Death Of George Floyd, Killed In Police Custody In MinneapolisSource:Getty 23 of 59
24. Protests Continue Over Death Of George Floyd, Killed In Police Custody In MinneapolisSource:Getty 24 of 59
25. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACESource:Getty 25 of 59
26. Protests Continue Over Death Of George Floyd, Killed In Police Custody In MinneapolisSource:Getty 26 of 59
27. Protests Continue Over Death Of George Floyd, Killed In Police Custody In MinneapolisSource:Getty 27 of 59
28. Protests Continue Over Death Of George Floyd, Killed In Police Custody In MinneapolisSource:Getty 28 of 59
29. Minnesota community members mourned, protested and looted in reaction to George Floyd dying in police custodySource:Getty 29 of 59
30. Minnesota community members mourned, protested and looted in reaction to George Floyd dying in police custodySource:Getty 30 of 59
31. Minnesota community members mourned, protested and looted in reaction to George Floyd dying in police custodySource:Getty 31 of 59
32. Minnesota community members mourned, protested and looted in reaction to George Floyd dying in police custodySource:Getty 32 of 59
33. Minnesota community members mourned, protested and looted in reaction to George Floyd dying in police custodySource:Getty 33 of 59
34. Minnesota community members mourned, protested and looted in reaction to George Floyd dying in police custodySource:Getty 34 of 59
35. Minnesota community members mourned, protested and looted in reaction to George Floyd dying in police custodySource:Getty 35 of 59
36. Wednesday, May 27Source:Getty 36 of 59
37.Source:Getty 37 of 59
38.Source:Getty 38 of 59
39.Source:Getty 39 of 59
40.Source:Getty 40 of 59
41.Source:Getty 41 of 59
42.Source:Getty 42 of 59
43.Source:Getty 43 of 59
44.Source:Getty 44 of 59
45.Source:Getty 45 of 59
46.Source:Getty 46 of 59
47.Source:Getty 47 of 59
48.Source:Getty 48 of 59
49.Source:Getty 49 of 59
50.Source:Getty 50 of 59
51.Source:Getty 51 of 59
52.Source:Getty 52 of 59
53.Source:Getty 53 of 59
54.Source:Getty 54 of 59
55.Source:Getty 55 of 59
56.Source:Getty 56 of 59
57.Source:Getty 57 of 59
58.Source:Getty 58 of 59
59.Source:Getty 59 of 59
