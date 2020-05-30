Video Shows Woman Punch Baltimore Police Officer, Nearby Officer Swings Back

A video showing an altercation between Baltimore Police and a woman Friday night has gone viral.

The incident happened on Baltimore St. at the Gay St. intersection. The nearly 5 minute video shows the woman getting out of her car, an officer grabs her arm, she swings, landing not only one punch, but two punches to the officer’s dome.

A nearby officer then comes from behind, punching her, causing her to fall to the ground, seemingly losing conciseness for a brief period of time.

A crowd gathers, calling out the police for their behavior. The woman eventually wakes back up and is promptly arrested.

Baltimore Police have yet to speak out about the incident, which followed protests at the Inner Harbor and City Hall Friday night in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

You can check out the full video below.

