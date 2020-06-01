Report: Mayor Bowser Announces Citywide Curfew & National Guard To Help Metro Police

05.31.20
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the city will be under a curfew starting tonight (May 31) at 11pm.  In anticipation of more protests, the Mayor also announced that she will be bringing in D.C. National Guard to help the Metro Police.

The Curfew last until 6am on June 1st. No word on if it will be extended.

The district has seen two straight days of highly tense demonstrations after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died during an incident with former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chavin was charged with 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter in connection to Floyd’s death.

