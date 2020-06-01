Rawallty – New Music

From the soils of Kingston Jamaica and Far Rockaway Queens New York, Charlotte-based duo Rawallty delivers good vibes through Dancehall & Hip-Hop infused anthems. So, with the name Rawallty they define the true definition of synergy when it comes to rocking stages worldwide. Hip-Hop artist Mr. Wood$ (Diallo Edmond) claim to fame is his number one Gold Billboard topper “No Pigeons” which was the rebuttal to TLC’s multiplatinum single “No Scrubs”. He then went on to tour worldwide alongside Keyshia Cole during her 2005 debut Album “The Way It Is”. The Reggae/Dancehall inspired artist Kyrk (Kirk Ayton) has been in the studio with the likes of artist such as Buju Banton, Lukie D, Pinchers, and Mr. Easy. While perfecting his craft of writing and performing, Kyrk released several projects both in the states and overseas with unmatched results.

