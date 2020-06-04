Forever President, Barack Obama Shows Support For Protestors & Calls For Nationwide Police Reform

Even though he is no longer in the White House, Barack Obama is still presidenting.

Yesterday (Jun.3), as part of a virtual online roundtable moderated by Brittany Packnett Cunningham, former President Barack Obama joined his former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. and activists from Minneapolis, and his nonprofit group My Brother’s Keeper Alliance. Lacking anything remotely resembling leadership coming from the White House, Obama gave a speech from his home in Washington DC echoing his statements from Medium post, How to Make this Moment the Turning Point for Real Change where he said he was extremely optimistic about the nation’s future despite the civil unrest going on.

“For those who have been talking about protest, just remember that this country was founded on protest — it is called the American Revolution […] Every step of progress in this country, every expansion of freedom, every expression of our deepest ideals have been won through efforts that made the status quo uncomfortable.”

Speaking to men and women of color who experienced violence at the hands of law enforcement, he added:

“I want you to know that you matter. Your lives matter. Your dreams matter.”

Unlike the so-called “president” currently occupying the White House and members of the GOP in the House, Senate and local Government, Obama urged mayors to commit to reform and review police practices and stated:

“We need to be clear about where change is going to happen.”

He also touched on the arguments about “voting versus protests” and “politics versus civil disobedience,” and made sure to point neither are an either-or-scenario.

“We have to translate that into practical solutions and laws that can be implemented.”

It was honestly soothing to hear Barack Obama give some comforting and sound advice, it’s definitely needed as this time as the country is currently void of leadership from it’s elected officials. You can watch the entire virtual online roundtable below.

—

Photo: – / Getty

Forever President, Barack Obama Shows Support For Protestors & Calls For Nationwide Police Reform was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: