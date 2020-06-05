Jay-Z Provides Ahmaud Arbery Lawyer With His Private Jet To Make Court Date

While Jay-Z hasn’t necessarily been a visible figure during the current protests that’s been spreading across America for the past week, behind the scenes he continues to do what he can to make sure justice is served one way or another.

His latest behind the scenes assist involved Ahmaud Arbery’s lawyer, S. Lee Merritt, and making sure he was in the right place at the right time.

In a recent IG post the Civil Rights lawyer revealed that Hova provided him with a private jet on Thursday (June 4) to ensure that Merritt could make his court date at Glynn County Magistrate Court on time and in style. Holding up a shirt that read “Legal Observer” next to the aforementioned jet, Merritt captioned the photo saying, “When you absolutely have to be in Court to stand with your client and righteous protestors for justice … Jay Z sends his private jet. That’s part of the P.P.E plan to get us out of this Crisis (People Power Political Power Economic Power).”

Don’t hate, y’all.

Merritt wouldn’t even have to be in court representing Arbery had MAGA racists Gregory and Travis McMichael not hunted him down and murdered him for being Black in Amerikkka earlier this year. But they did now Merritt needed a ride and he got one.

Props to Jay-Z for doing what he do and much love to S. Lee Merritt for fighting the good fight in our court system.

