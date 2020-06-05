Adidas Employees Plan Protest Against The Company’s Alleged Racist Work Culture

As so many other businesses have done in the past week because of George Floyd’s death , Adidas issued a statement on their Instagram denouncing racism and standing with the black community. They also used this moment as a rare stance of solidarity with Nike, one of their top competitors.

Together is how we move forward. ⁣

Together is how we make change. https://t.co/U1nmvMhxB2 — adidas (at 🏡) (@adidas) May 30, 2020

Despite this apparent stand against racism, some adidas employees who are coming out and saying that they experience racism at the brand’s office, and they’re accusing the three stripes of making an empty statement.

According to Footwear News, Apparel Director for Adidas Originals, Julia Bond, sent a letter to Adidas leadership accusing the brand of being “consistently complacent” in regards to what is happening in America.

“My existence at this brand is praised as diversity and inclusion, but when I look around, I see no one above or around that looks like me,” Bond reportedly wrote. “I can no longer stand for Adidas’ consistent complacency in taking active steps against a racist work environment. This is not business as usual.”