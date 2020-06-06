Joe Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Nomination For 2020 Election

Former Vice President Joe Biden has officially secured the delegates necessary to win the presidential nomination for the Democratic Party on the first ballot at the August convention. The total required is 1,991 according to the Associated Press and following a number of primaries that took place this week, Biden now sits at 1,995.

The count formalizes what many in the Democratic Party, as well as the country as a whole, realized once Biden won Super Tuesday in mid-March and then his closest challenger, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race in April. In August, the party will officially nominate Biden, making it him against Donald Trump, who is running for re-election.

Biden has made more public appearances in recent weeks, mainly to address the global COVID-19 pandemic as well as racial inequality and police brutality. The death toll of COVID-19, the record unemployment rate, and Trump’s unpopular response to the virus and handling the health crisis had boosted Biden’s poll numbers. They’ve begun to increase even more in the wake of widespread national protests following the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN; Breonna Taylor in Louisville, KY; and Ahmaud Arbey in Glynn County, Georgia.

“I ask every American to look at where we are now, and think anew: Is this who we are? Is this who we want to be? Is this what we pass on to our kids’ and grandkids’ lives?” Biden asked in a speech delivered from Philadelphia’s City Hall on Tuesday. “Fear and finger-pointing rather than hope and the pursuit of happiness? Incompetence and anxiety? Self-absorption and selfishness?”

