Former NFL Player Reche Caldwell Killed In Botched Robbery Attempt

Former Florida Gator and NFL Wide Receiver Donald Caldwell, better known by Reche, was killed in Tampa, Florida, this weekend, according to TMZ.

Deborah Caldwell, Reche’s mother, told TMZ the incident happened while he was getting ready to go on a date with his girlfriend. He left his jacket in the house and went to retrieve it. During this process, he was ambushed. It’s believed they were just trying to rob him, but things went wrong, and he ended up being shot in the leg and chest.

Caldwell was alive when emergency services arrived, but he would succumb to his injuries in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

“He was a good person who smiled all of the time,” said Deborah Caldwell. “He tried to help everyone he could. He was the type of guy who would take his shirt off his back and give it to you.”

Reche was drafted in 2002 following three years at UF. He played in the NFL for six years, for four different teams. The Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, Washington Redskins and Los Angeles Rams. He most notably left his mark on the Pats, when in 2006 he finished with a team-leading 61 catches, to go with 760 yards and four touchdowns. Upon his retirement, he opened an event planning business in his hometown of Tampa.

“I am saddened to hear the news about Reche. He is remembered for his solid contributions to our team.” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said in a statement through the team. “My thoughts and prayers are with Reche’s family.”

Some former teams, and teammates offered words of condolences on Twitter.

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell. pic.twitter.com/p0qJrO9kTF — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2020

I played against Reche Caldwell in college, we were both c/o 2002, and spent time together on the 2007 Patriots. so many stories, but one thing you knew about Shady was he always smiling. here’s a 2002 rookie card we shared. RIP, good brother. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/HXUdoZdRXX — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) June 7, 2020

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of former Charger Reche Caldwell. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Reche’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/vsoj0zeeWP — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) June 7, 2020

On Tom Brady’s Instagram about the death of Reche Caldwell, Brady’s leading receiver in 06. pic.twitter.com/xVSpJaIak0 — Matt Baker (@MBakerTBTimes) June 7, 2020

May Donald Reche Caldwell Jr. rest in peace.

