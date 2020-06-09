Jill Scott busted into the music industry with a huge first release Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1 in 2000 right in the midst of the neo-soul movement. Scott grew up in a single-parent household in Philadelphia and was known for her poetic talent and writing abilities gaining her the nickname Jilly from Philly.

The queen of Philly dropped her second album Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2 in 2004 and shook the world up.

Now in Black Music Month, we must ask the ultimate question… Which album would YOU choose from Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1 or Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2.

Vote below!

Jill Scott This Or That: Which Album MUST Stay In Your Playlist From The Queen Of Philly was originally published on rnbphilly.com

