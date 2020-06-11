Another Reality Police Show Has Been Cancelled, As A&E Gives ‘Live PD’ The Boot!

First ‘Cops,’ now this cable sensation.
With all of the #BlackLivesMatter and police brutality protests going on across the country, along with the case surrounding the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, A&E has decided to do away with its flagship ‘Live PD’ show.
The show was initially pulled from the network, much like what the Paramount Network did with ‘Cops.’ Now like that show, ‘PD’ has been cancelled for good.
From Uproxx:
On the Live PD front, this also isn’t a complete surprise, since some local governments (including that of Tulsa, Oklahoma), decided not to renew their contracts with the show after Floyd’s death. Deadline first reported the latest cancellation news, which happened despite Live PD‘s high ratings.
To read the statement from A&E, click here.
‘PD’ was renewed for 160 additional airings, and was the top-rated show on “ad-supported cable” on Friday and Saturday night.
Ratings were as high as three million every weekend since sporting events were not taking place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Would you miss seeing ‘Live PD’ on the small screen, or are you happy to see it gone like ‘Cops?’
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of Uproxx
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Bill Tompkins and Getty Images
