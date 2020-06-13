Little Bacon Bear Interviews Mayor Muriel Bowser & Quavo [Listen]

With a couple days till summer’s start here in the DMV – Little Bacon Bear got the chance to interview both Mayor Muriel Bowser and Quavo of the Migos. With varying views on how we should continue on the BLM movement and see change for the District of Columbia – Mayor Bowser speaks on the painting and renaming of 16th st., Mayor Bowser speaks on what comes next.

Follow on Twitter:

@littlebaconbear

@MayorBowser

@QuavoStuntin

RELATED:Mayor Muriel Bowser Says “It’s Past Time” For The Redskins To Undergo A Name Change

RELATED: Radio One D.C. Proclaims June 12th Mayor Muriel Bowser Appreciation Day

Also On 93.9 WKYS: