It’s been a minute since a rapper with clout dropped a anti-police record but with the current protests going on across the US, YG is filling that void and created a new “Fuck The Police” anthem for 2020.

In his new black-and-white clip for “FTP” YG joins the protests on the streets of LA and uses footage of Po-9 abusing their power both and violating the civil rights of peaceful protestors of colors to drive his point home. Thank goodness for camera phones, b.

From LA to BK, Pop Smoke may no longer be with us but his memory continues to live on in his Rowdy Rebel assisted “Make It Rain” which features a CGI version of Pop’s grill towering over the streets of Brooklyn. R.I.P., King.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Baby, Chloe X Halle, and more.

YG – “FTP”

POP SMOKE FT. ROWDY REBEL – “MAKE IT RAIN”

LIL BABY – “BIGGER PICTURE”

CHLOE X HALLE – “FORGIVE ME”

TYLA YAWEH FT. POST MALONE – “TOMMY LEE”

JACKBOY – “BRING THE SWAT”

YG “FTP,” Pop Smoke ft. Rowdy Rebel “Make It Rain” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

