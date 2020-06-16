SPORTS: Chances of Major League Baseball Happening in 2020 is Getting A Lot More Slimmer

The chances of seeing a Major League Baseball game in 2020 are now starting to dwindle if an agreement involving the players is not reached.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the optimism has been shift in a direction that is not where organizers and owners want it to be.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is staying positive and still promising some action in the stadiums this year, though it has to be “under the March 26 agreement…” as he spoke during the 2020 MLB Draft in an interview with Mike Greenberg.

With that as the backdrop, Manfred reportedly told Greenberg that he is “not confident” in the 2020 season transpiring, citing the absence of dialogue with the MLB Players Association. “The owners are 100 percent committed to getting baseball back on the field,” Manfred told ESPN. “Unfortunately, I can’t tell you that I’m 100 percent certain that’s gonna happen.”

This comes as an agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association still has not been reached.

Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark today released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/ibyOqB93WC — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 15, 2020

This is just another setback in an attempt to get baseball going in 2020, though with little to no fans with the COVID-19 pandemic still around.

