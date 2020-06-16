Maryland State House Trust Votes To Remove Confederate Plaque From State House

A Confederate-sympathizing plaque will be removed from the first floor of the Maryland State House after an unanimous vote from The Maryland State House Trust.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones, the first Black person elected to the state position, called the vote “a symbolic step in our efforts to create more systemic equality” in a series of tweets on Twitter.

with the addition of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass statues, which more accurately reflect this time period. While this is a symbolic step in our efforts to create more systemic equality, it is an important one so that all Marylanders feel welcome in their State House. — Speaker Jones (@SpeakerAJones) June 15, 2020

The move is part of a nationwide movement to take down monuments that honor the country’s racist past.

