Teyana Taylor Teams Up With MAC Cosmetics For 90s Inspired Collection

Teyana Taylor slays everything she does. From her intricate dance moves and melodic voice, to her flawless fashion, Taylor’s aesthetic is photographer’s dream. It’s been a year in the making, but Taylor collaborated with MAC Cosmetics and the promo images are giving us Grace Jones vibes.
The limited-edition collection M·A·C x Teyana Taylor is inspired by the dynamic artist’s love for the 90s.
“I was inspired by the 90s and the heart & soul of Harlem and wanted to show that through the shades and packaging.” says Taylor in an official press release. “I’m very excited to be partnering with a company like M·A·C who I’ve watched collaborate with strong women of color over the years.’
Like many of us, Taylor’s first introductions to MAC was when she was a little girl beginning to experiment with makeup. “I’ve been a fan of M·A·C ever since I was 15 years old and started experimenting with makeup, it was the first brand that made me like makeup. I’m so grateful and excited to be sharing this beautiful collection I created with the M·A·C team but also hoping to inspire other young women that anything and everything is possible.”
Teyana posted the imagery on social media with a long caption detailing her excitement to be partnering with the brand.
Wow yo! I remember walking by the Mac store on 125th street coming from school, amazed at all the dope campaign ads spread across floor to ceiling windows & on other major department stores. MAC Cosmetics really inspired me because they were one of the first mainstream companies to fearlessly and unapologetically embrace woman of color and the LGBTQ Community. That was big for me being a young black girl from Harlem telling myself that one day that would be me plastered in that window! Long story short, and by the grace of God, here I am with my own up and coming capsule collection for M•A•C!!!!! 😩😩 On that note I’m proud to officially announce my collaboration & partnership with Mac cosmetics!!! I’m so grateful and excited to be sharing this beautiful collection I created with the MAC team and so happy the cat’s finally out the bag!! But most importantly, I’m hoping to inspire other young black women that anything and everything is possible & that our black is STUNNING!!! 💕 #MACteyanataylor coming July 2020!!! @maccosmetics 📸: @danielsannwald P.S. this red glossy lip I’m wearing is from my collection!! 💋
In other Teyana news, the 29-year-old entertainer is expecting her second child with NBA baller Iman Shumpert. And in case you thought she was slowing down, she announced the release of her next album and shared the track list so you know it’s real.
Though you are the love of my life, my king, my husband & an amazing father. YOU ARE STILL A BLACK MAN FIRST, before anything. And that’s the risk I take as you leave my side and walk out the door every single day. I could have lost you yesterday. I could lose you today. I could lose you tomorrow. The sadness of our planet has corrupted mankind’s ability to make empowering decisions. Darkened, but not by the sun; WE still stand up in assembly and cry for help. For these are the reasons I have broken down my defenses; I hear you, I see you, I love you. You have adopted the role of being our protector. To our girls, the name father is another name for what we created, love. For I will never rue the love inside of my heart because I have a King to uphold and Queens to raise. ￼#Ourblackmenmatter #ourblackwomenmatter #ourblackkidsmatter #Ourblack🖤matters #Blacklivesmatters #WAKEUPLOVE VIDEO & SONG OUT NOW on all platforms! Link in bio 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤
Clearly Teyana was working through her first trimester so she can do a major push of her projects second trimester and hopefully chill her third trimester out. We’ll be streaming her album when it drops on June 19.
